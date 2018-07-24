Ghana Seeks Venue Change For Women's Afcon

Ghana have indicated intentions to change the venues earmarked for the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations from Accra and Cape Coast to Kumasi and Tamale, it has emerged.

The government, in a follow-up to a recent Caf inspection of the country’s preparations a couple of weeks ago, wrote to the African football governing body requesting for another visit to consider Kumasi and Tamale facilities other than the initially proposed venues for the two-week tournament.

From the inspection, Caf reportedly is not enthused by the level of preparedness of Ghana and hinted to the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and government that South Africa had been placed on standby should the country be officially stripped of the hosting rights for slow preparations.

With just about four months to the Women’s Afcon, the Accra Stadium and other training facilities are nowhere near ready to host the competition but Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah argues there are enough alternatives Ghana can use to host a successful tournament.

“The Accra Sports Stadium is not the only stadium in Ghana that can host the tournament, we have other stadia in Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast and Obuasi, which are equally good to host the games.

“Yes, we have to get value for money and each penny must benefit us, hence there should be no shoddy work,” he told GNA.

The Minister then revealed: “We have written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to send inspectors to Ghana to inspect the places I have mentioned and they have responded positively.”

“I have sent people to inspect the Kumasi and Tamale Sports Stadium and they look good, though we might need only a few things to put the place in good shape,” he added.

Meanwhile, contractors working on the renovation of the Accra Stadium and other training facilities have given assurances that they would complete their respective schedules and handover by October.

Defending champions Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa and Zambia are seven countries who have qualified to join Ghana should Caf go-ahead to clear the West African giants to host the November 17 to December 1 tournament.