Emmanuel Gyamf Signs Two-Year Contract Extension At Kotoko

Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 21-year-old has penned a fresh deal after rejecting overtures from rivals Hearts of Oak.

The pacy wideman has impressed heavily since he joined the Ghanaian giants two seasons ago.

Gyamfi has won over the Asante Kotoko fans with his sleek performances.

He has been rewarded with an improved offer as he ward off interest from other clubs.

He has previously played for Wa All Stars and Shirak FC.

