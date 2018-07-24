Stoke Target Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey could be on his way out of the Premier League after emerging as a top target for relegated Stoke City.

The Ghana international was mainly used as a deputy right-back last season but defensive midfield is seen as his best position, and the Potters are looking to acquire his services to beef up that area of their side.

Stoke City’s Senegalese midfielder Badou N’diaye looks set to leave the club and Amartey is one of the names that have popped up as a possible replacement.

Also, with the arrival of former FC Porto right-back Ricardo Perreira at the King Power, Amartey’s chances at Leicester look even more bleak, and this could facilitate a move to Stoke.

The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time since joining the Foxes in 2016, amassing just 37 league appearances in that period, and is said to be interested in the move.