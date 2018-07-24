Real Madrid Hints At End To Galacticos Policy

Florentino Perez yesterday, hinted the days of Real Madrid signing ‘Galacticos’ is over and their focus is now on bringing in the world’s best youngsters.

Madrid have been heavily linked with moves for Neymar and Eden Hazard following the World Cup as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, while Thibaut Courtois has emerged as a goalkeeping target.

However, three players who have arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu are relative unknowns with great potential, something club president Perez is keen to continue.

Teenagers Vinicius Junior (18), Rodrygo Goes (17) and Andriy Lunin (19) have all been snapped up by the European champions, and Perez says the trio will be fundamental for Madrid going forward.

“Little by little we are laying the foundations of our team’s present and future,” he said at Lunin’s presentation on Monday.

“We want to incorporate the young talent that will shape the future, players who aspire to the maximum.

“After the last big titles, we will continue to be loyal to our way of understanding this sport, that has given us so much success.

“Our club has built its myth and its legend on the basis that no one ever surrenders and we must always aspire to everything.

“Here the titles have been conquered with humility, work and commitment, and we face our challenges together and as a team.”

Ukraine international keeper Lunin joined from Zorya for a reported €14 million (£13m/$16m), but it remains to be seen whether he will be given a first-team chance or be sent out on loan.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” said the teenager. “It’s the best club in the world and a real honour to be part of.

“I chose Real Madrid because winning is the most important element of sport and like any other player, I want to win and keep winning.

“Right now I’m training with the team and I’m very happy. I want to pick up more experience and grow stronger.

“Keylor Navas is in the team and I’m thrilled to have the chance to train alongside him and learn all I can.”