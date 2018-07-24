Adombila, Agyarkwa Join Africa Team To Play Chelsea Legends After Winning Maiden Edition Of Rexona Be Next Champion

Shadrack Adombila was adjudged the winner of the maiden edition of the Rexona Be Next Champion.

Adombila, an indigene of the Upper West Regional capital of Bolgantaga, beat off competition from over 700 hundred footballers who turned up for selection which was supervised by the coaching team from Chelsea Football Club.

Describing his story as that of dust to grass and one which will definitely end in grace, the 18-year-old defensive midfielder who models his game after that of Chelsea legend Michael Essien expressed gratitude to his mother, coach, Laryea Kingston and Unilever Ghana for making his dream of travelling to Stamford Bridge a reality.

'God has been so good to me and awarded me with this (his golden boot) and I'm going to Chelsea to meet Hazard, Willian, Kante. The only thing I can do now is to thank the Almighty God who has made it possible. I also want to thank my family, my coach and most especially to Unilever for this honour', he said.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager of Rexona, Ms. Vanessa Kavi congratulated the winners for their outstanding performance and encouraged them not to sleep on their laurels. She wished the other contestants the best of luck in their search for a career breakthrough.

'These two young footballers are going to benefit from the ultimate football experience and we at Unilever Ghana and Rexona are happy to have made it possible through our partnership with Chelsea FC. (To the other contestants) You fought a good fight but we have only two slots on the Africa 11 team, better luck next time', Ms Kavi said.

The initial aim of the campaign was to pick only one of the 26 finalists to join the Africa 11 but the Chelsea coaching team of Steven O'reilly, Laurence Griffin and Freddie Myers who were blown out by the rich talent they saw decided to give Ghana another slot and Alex Agyarkwa from the Eastern Region got selected.

The two footballers will join the Africa 11 team for the ultimate football experience of training and playing against the Chelsea legends later this year.

