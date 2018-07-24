Crystal Palace Star Jeffrey Schlupp Ready To Play Anywhere This Season

Jeffrey Schlupp says he's ready to play anywhere after he was deployed in a midfield role in the 3-1 win over Oxford United.

The 25-year-old left-back played just in front of defender Patrick Van Aanholt and the midfield position is one Schlupp feels comfortable to take on.

'I have always said I would play anywhere that I am needed to and the manager has used me in midfield and I am really comfortable there.

"Whenever Wilf, myself and Patrick, just behind me, have played together the link up play has been good, we work at it in training and if that happens to be the left side going into the first games of the new season we are more than ready."

The Ghanaian scored the opening goal in the win at Oxford on Saturday.

