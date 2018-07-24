Ghanaian Youngster Alimeyaw Salifu Joins Olympia Agnonese From Modena

Ghanaian youngster Alimeyaw Salfu has joined Italian Serie D side Olympia Agnonese from Modena.

The 22-year-old joins the club for the 2018/19 season after agreeing a year deal with the Serie D side.

Alimeyaw Salifu, a defensive midfielder began his career at the youth side of Hellas Verona before moving on to Pro Patria and Fermana.

The Ghanaian was on the radar of several clubs in the lower tier side but Olympia Agnonese President Marco Colazizzo made sure they snap the player from other competitors.

Manager of the club, Candido Ciccarelli expressed delight in acquiring the signature of the player who arrived in the City of Pescara yesterday.

"He is a player who can change the face of the game at any time," he said. "Last year in Modena, he played few games because of injury, and if he accepted Agnonese it's because he wants to relaunch his career," he added.

"We are working to set up a respectable list in the coming days and new players could arrive. I hope the people understand the sacrifices made," he concludes.

Olympia Agnonese are pushing for promotion to the Serie C next season.

