Edwin Gyasi Delighted With Dramatic Shoot-Out Win Over Riga FC

CSKA Sofia forward Edwin Gyasi has been left thrilled with his side's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Riga in the UEFA Europa League play-off.

The Bulgarian side advanced to the next stage after a 5-3 penalty win away from home.

And the Ghana international is delighted with the progress of the team at the expense of the Latvian side.

"We are a much better team than Riga, we had to make the game easier, it ended up with penalties, there was a drama, but it's important that we keep going.

"I do not know what happened after the game, all I saw was that there was a fight. The referee did not show me a red card but I could not see who got it."

The two teams finished the game with 10 men after Tiago Rodriguez and Panic were shown marching off orders.

