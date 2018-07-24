Crystal Palace Defender Jeff Schlupp Happy With Side's Progress In Pre-Season

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp is pleased with the side's 3-1 win over Oxford United over the weekend.

The Ghanaian opened the floodgate as they strolled to the pre-season friendly win on Saturday.

And the Ghana international is delighted with how the team is shaping up ahead of the new season.

'It wasn't an easy game, I thought we started really well but could have finished off the half a bit better but came back out and got the job done and obviously had the chance to work on our fitness," he said

'You want to get the competitive games in as soon as possible and we had a tough one today and you have to give credit to the opposition because they made it hard for us although we came through the test with another good win."

