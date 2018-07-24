Leicester City Have No Plans To Sell Daniel Amartey

Leicester City are reluctant to lose Daniel Amartey amid growing interest from multiple English sides.

The 23-year-old is attracting interest from Stoke City, West Brom and Swansea City.

The Ghana international has struggled to break into the Foxes since he joined from Copenhagen in 2016 and was mainly used as an alternative to right-back Dannu Simpson last term.

The Leicester Mercury is reporting a number of English League sides are interested in the versatile Ghanaian.

There are growing concerns over the involvement of the Ghanaian as the squad continues to overflows with central midfield options.

But manager Claude Puel is reportedly refusing to sell the defender as he remains part of his plans this season.

Amartey made just 14 appearances across all competitions, although he did miss a large period of the campaign through injury.

He has made 54 appearances for the club during his two-and-a-half years as a Leicester player, scoring one goal.

