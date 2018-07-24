"I'm Surprised With The Amount Of Playing Time I've Been Given At Chelsea - Ethan Ampadu

Welsh-born Ghanaian midfielder Ethan Ampadu has admitted that he didn't expect to play much at Chelsea after joining from Exeter City last season.

The defensive midfielder was signed by then manager Antonio Conte but failed to break into the first team.

The 17-year-old made one substitute appearance for the Blues in the Carabao Cup, however, spent most of his time with the side's youth side, scoring one goal in seven appearances.

Ampadu enjoyed some game time in the side's first pre-season match against Australian outfit Perth Glory after coming on for Tomas Kalas in the 61st minute.

"I did not expect it, but it's something you're working towards," he told Goal.

"You work towards it, but you do not expect it. I'm not going to say that I've already made it because I still have a long way to go.

"I have always been a fan. I grew up as a Chelsea supporter and always wanted to play for Chelsea. They finally gave me the chance to make my dream come true."

