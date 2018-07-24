Gov't Wants To Replace ExCO Members With NPP People – Kojo Yankah Alleges

Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr Kojo Yankah has stressed that the Government of Ghana wants to push out all the executive members and replace them with NPP members.

Following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece that brought to bear the rot and canker in Ghana Football, Government has since then been taking steps to dissolve the GFA and make the institution clean and trusted by all before football activities resume.

A ten days injunction on the FA was proceeded with the High Court placing an indefinite injunction on football-related activities in the country and giving the Registrar Generals Department the power to take over the assets of the football governing body.

For Exco Member Kojo Yankah, the Government is stretching the issue just to force the Exco members to resign and then replace them with NPP members.

According to him, almost 90% of the current Exco members are NDC people but if they are to resign, Government will gladly loosen its stands and bring football back in the country.

“The government will not dissolve the GFA if the Exco members resign because they want all the NDC members out of the FA, I am an NDC member and stopped active politics because the NPP destroyed my businesses in 2000”, Kojo Yankah revealed in an interview on Asempa FM yesterday.

He also observed that Government is setting up a bad precedent for any Government that will come to power later. He believes if the NPP succeeds to replace the Exco Members with their own members, then any other political party that will take over Government later will also want to replace Exco members with their own people.

“The government is setting a bad precedent and if care is not taken another government when voted into power will follow suit”.

Kojo Yankah also stressed that you cannot merge Politics with football and it is because of lies that Ghana is where we are today.