Inter Allies Sign Cooperation Agreement With HB Koge

Premier League side, Inter Allies FC has entered into a cooperation agreement with Danish club HB Koge.

The cooperation will strengthen both clubs on several parameters. The agreement implies, among other things, that the parties will forward relevant know-how in the future, and HB Køge will also visit Inter Allies FC coaches as part of the exchange of experience.

Conversions from HB Køge can also look forward to a visit to Ghana to review and show training exercises in order to increase the quality of talent development in both clubs.

In addition, talented players from Inter Allies FC will be able to switch to HB Køge – either permanently or on lease agreements – to continue their development. Currently, HB Køge has 24-year-old Isaac Osae and 20-year-old Fredrick Opoku on trial training. Both players are pt. leased from Inter Allies FC to American Penn FC in the US USL.

Both clubs will also exchange experiences in the following areas: merchandising, sponsorship, b2b, marketing, travel planning, stadium logistics, ticket sales, media rights and work, database with players, etc.

The cooperation has been achieved through the clubs’ cooperation with Capelli Sport.

Inter Allies FC is just one of many international clubs that HB Køge has partnered with. Other clubs include American Chicago Bridges FC, Icelandic Trottur Reykjavik, Swedish Helsingborg City FC, Dutch Excelsior and Portuguese Escola Academia Sporting.