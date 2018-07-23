Wa All Stars CEO Mourns MNS Doe

Wa All Stars Chief Executive Officer Oduro Nyarko has expressed his condolences to the family of the late MNS Doe.

The late Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) who also served as the Central Regional Association Chairman passed away yesterday after battling with a long illness.

Reports from Cape Coast yesterday confirmed the sad news of the passing of the long-serving football administrator after battling an illness for many weeks before giving up the fight against the protracted illness.

In an interview on Class FM today, a sad Oduro Nyarko grieved with the family of the deceased and stated that he hopes the family of MNS Doe will keep them informed of the funeral arrangements so that they will go and pay their final respects.

“Life is like that. All of us are going to go anyway so I wish the family my condolences and hope that they can keep us informed of the funeral arrangements so that we will go and pay our last respects”, Oduro Nyarko said.

The Wa All Stars CEO observed that he read of the demise of MNS Doe this morning and he felt very sad because the Central Regional boss has been a very good football administrator for a very long time.

Oduro Nyarko also explained that he has known him for the past thirty-five (35) years or so and has known him to be a very good person who always said his mind.

“He was a very good administrator whose football life was not tinted. It was just at the twilight of his life that he had a problem with Mr Arthur when they had the elections and the case had to be taken to court”, he eulogized.

Mns-doe