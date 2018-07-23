Malcom Set To Join Roma After Agreement Reached With Bordeaux

Roma have reached an agreement with Bordeaux to sign Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal term with the Italian club.

Sky in Italy understands Roma have offered £31.3m for the Brazilian forward, who scored 12 goals in 38 appearances last season.

A statement released by Bordeaux on Twitter read: "FC Girondins de Bordeaux informs you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signature of the administrative documents, with AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom."

Bordeaux refused to sell Malcom in the January transfer window, with Gus Poyet announcing he would not have taken the manager's job without assurances the forward would remain until at least the end of the season.

However, the Brazilian told UOL in February that he had agreed with the French side that he could leave this summer.

Inter Milan were also interested in Malcom, according to Sky in Italy, while Sky sources understand Everton were also keen on signing the 21-year-old earlier this summer.