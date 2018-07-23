Callum Hudson-Odoi Impresses For Chelsea In Win Over Perth Glory

English-born Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi stole the headlines for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Perth Glory on Monday.

The Blues kick-start their pre-season with a win against Australian side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium.

Spanish international Pedro Rodriguez grabbed the only goal of the game for the English giants.

However, it was Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi who hogged the front pages of the tabloids with his terrific display.

The 17-year-old created the goal for Pedro to finish off the win for Chelsea.

