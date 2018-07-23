GNPC Ghana Fastest Comes To Accra (Legon) On July 28

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2018, Accra Edition comes off at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Stadium, Okponglo on Saturday at 8am.

According to the organisers, the Accra edition is going to be very keen as many sprinters have assured of their presence to compete including previous winners and new sensations.

The 2015 winner, Shadrach Opoku Agyemang, Desmond Aryee, 2017 winner, Ansah Sarfo, 2018 local fastest man, Bukerti Oduro Mensah, Ashanti Open Fastest man and Edwin Gadayi, 2018 U-20 sensation, have assured their readiness to participate and this has raised the stakes in the Legon race.

“Expect fireworks, in our local parlance, we say saayoooo! Due to the fact that some of the country’s finest have confirmed participation. It is the coming together, or I should say the gathering of champions” said Rex Brobbey.

“This is what the concept or the campaign sought to achieve, to revive 100m race in our schools. Thankfully, all the regions we have visited received us warmly and the display of great runs had left good footprints.

“We are in our sixth year of the seven-year project, we are getting there gradually, it’s been worth doing it. Saturday’s event will definitely be a great testament of what we have been doing all these years,” said he said.

A special attraction will pitch sponsors of the event- GNPC, Adidas, Indomie Instant Noodles, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Kriate Lync, Wrenco Printing etc against celebrities in a 4×100 relay event, and the awarding of a Special Prize for the corporate relay by JamRock.

Athletes from Eastern, Volta and the Greater Accra are welcomed to compete for the big prize at stake as well as the opportunity of joining the GNPC Sprinters Club and being selected to represent Ghana at future competitions.

Special guest for the event is Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President of the Republic of Ghana who graced the launch of programme ealier in the year.

The programme for Saturday includes races for Under 10, Under 15, Under 18 and the Seniors in both male and female categories.

Rex Brobbey, founder of the initiative with the sole aim of finding a top world class sprinter to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games is in its 6th season.

Some companies who have supported the programme are GNPC, adidas, Indomie, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Wrenco and Kriate Lync.