Latif Blessing Nominated For Man Of The Match In LAFC Heavy Defeat To Minnesota United

Ghanaian winger Latif Atta Blessing has been nominated for Man of the Match in the Major League Soccer game between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota.

Despite suffering a 5-1 defeat to Minnesota United, the Ghanaian showed his class as he set up LAFC's only goal.

Los Angeles Football Club's defense put in one of their worst performances of the season. The attack in the final third was nearly nonexistent and they never led in the game.

Following the first 25 minutes, LAFC couldn't find a toehold in the game or any kind of rhythm anywhere.

All that said, the club nominated three players for the Man of the Match awards. Here are the nominees

Latif Blessing set up LAFC's only goal, Benny Feilhaber scored the goal for LAFC and Diego Rossi led the team in shots on the day.

The former Liberty Professionals forward is enjoying a good season despite arriving at the club from Sporting Kansas City, after just a season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com