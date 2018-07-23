Kwesi Appiah Scores Again For AFC Wimbledon In Victory Over Brighton

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scores winner for AFC Wimbledon as they defeated Brighton 2-1 in pre-season training match on Saturday.

Joe Pigott's 15th-minute strike put the English League One side ahead after their magnificent start to the match.

Neal Ardley's side got the cushioning after Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah slid in a beautiful goal 16 minutes later before the end of the first department of the match.

The goal was Appiah's second in pre-season after scoring in the 4-2 win against Reading a fortnight ago.

Brighton grabbed a goal back in the 66th minutes by Oliver Norwood but happened to be only a face-saving goal for the English Premier League side.

Appiah who has exhibited lively performances in the pre-season was taken off at halftime.

