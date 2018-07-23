Expect Fireworks At GNPC Ghana Fastest Accra Open

Founder of Ghana's Fastest Human Race competition, Reks Brobby, has said lovers of athletics should expect nothing but fireworks in the Accra Open at the University of Ghana Stadium, Okponglo this Saturday.

He told this writer that the confirmation of the 2015 winner, Shadrach Opoku Agyemang, Desmond Aryee, 2017 winner, Ansah Sarfo, 2018 local fastest man, Bukerti Oduro Mensah, Ashanti Open Fastest man and Edwin Gadayi, 2018 U-20 sensation, to participate has raised the stakes in the Legon race.

“Expect fireworks, in our local parlance, we say saayoooo! Due to the fact that some of the country's finest have confirmed participation. It is the coming together, or I should say the gathering of champions.

“This is what the concept or the campaign sought to achieve, to revive 100m race in our schools. Thankfully, all the regions we have visited received us warmly and the display of great runs had left good footprints.

“We are in our sixth year of the seven-year project, we are getting there gradually, it's been worth doing it. Saturday's event will definitely be a great testament of what we have been doing all these years,” said Brobby.

A special attraction will pit sponsors of the event-GNPC, Adidas, Indomie Instant Noodles, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Kriate Lync, Wrenco Printing etc against celebrities in a 4×100 relay event.

The event which is bringing together Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions to battle for supremacy in 100m, in U-10, 15 and 18 will have Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.

Athletes who will excel will run home with trophies, medals and products from the sponsors.