 We Will Make Ghana Proud In Go On African Arm-wrestling Tourney

Skipper of the national arm-wrestling team, Golden Arms, Edward Asamoah, is brimming with optimism to lead his side to victory in the forthcoming Go On African Arm-wrestling challenge.

The Ghana Immigration Service officer believes team Ghana has invested enough by way of training to make Ghana proud.

To the 36-year-old, Golden Arms’ superlative performance in the Nigeria championship, where they clinched a historic 22 medals goes to show how prepared the team is.

Notwithstanding his high-level optimism, he admitted their Malian counterparts as one of the strongest sides in the competition.

He said in an interview “We are ready for the challenge, we want to host and win, we are not underrating any side, we are in the best of shapes to make Ghana proud.”

Asamoah, a graphic designing graduate at IPMC, loves shot put and relaxes with Gospel music and Hiplife.

Ghana will be hosting the rest of the continent this weekend, July 26 to 29 at the Accra Stadium.

About 20 countries with over hundred athletes would battle for supremacy.

Cabo Ocansey, Tahiru Haruna, Issah Amugi, Nii Dodoo Darko, Welbeck, Alberta Amponsah among others, make up team Ghana.

Go On Energy Drink, a new product from Twellium Industries is one of the major sponsors of the 9th edition of the championship.

From The Sports Desk