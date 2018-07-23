Chelsea Won’t Sell Hazard For Even £150million

Chelsea have grown in confidence that Eden Hazard will not try to force a transfer to Real Madrid this summer as they insist he is going nowhere.

New boss Maurizio Sarri is making plans for the upcoming season and is working on the basis that the Belgian will stay put, despite interest from Real.

Though Hazard has refused to sign a new £300,000-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea do not believe he will demand a move to the Bernabeu.

Blues insiders insist they will not entertain offers for their superstar regardless, even if Real do bid £150million following their £99.2m sale of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard hinted he would be open to a move during the World Cup but Chelsea are not overly concerned, with him contracted until 2020.