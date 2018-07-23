Pressure Mounts On Egypt FA To Naturalise Striker John Antwi

Ghana could lose prolific striker John Antwi as pressure mounts on Egyptian Football Association to capture the Al Ahly man for the Pharaohs, according to reports in the North African country.

Antwi, born in Sekondi, is eligible to neutralise and feature for Egypt per a new law on Egyptian nationality issued earlier.

According to the new law, any foreigner residing in Egypt for at least five years and has deposited a cash deposit of not less than 7 million Egyptian pounds or the equivalent in foreign currency can submit a naturalization request.

the former Sekondi Eleven Wise man moved to Egypt in 2013, signing for Ismaily and spent one season in the Ismaili team before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab in 2015 and then returning to Egypt to sign for Al Ahly the same year. He has since stayed in Egypt.

Last season, he was farmed out by Ahly to Misr Lel-Makkasa SC. He bagged 22 goals in 33 appearances.

He has not been involved in Ghana's matches since he was called earlier but did not participate. FIFA regulations stipulate that there is nothing to prevent a player who has the nationality of another country from participating in matches because he has not played for his country the original.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com