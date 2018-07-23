Ghanaian Players Lack Desire To Reach Greater Heights In Football - Chibsah

Former Black Meteors captain Yusif Chibsah believes the lack of desire of Ghanaian players has been the bane of the country to produce top quality players in recent times.

Chibsah, who is now a registered FIFA Intermediary stated that Ghanaian players have the requisite talent to play for top clubs in the world, but the desire to fight on to the top is what they lack.

The former Djurgardens IF midfielder further posited that most of the players get carried away with the little money they make from their first contracts which end up hampering their progress.

'Most Ghanaian players get carried away after signing their first professional contract outside the country. They get carried away with the little money and forget that there is big money ahead if they push harder,' he told Happy FM.

'When they come home for holidays, their attitude and conduct tell you they are already carried away."

'If at that point they don't get someone to tell them to use the step to grab bigger opportunities, they end there.'

