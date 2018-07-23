2014 FIFA World Cup Fiasco: GFA Used Us As 'Scapegoat' - Michael Essien Reveals

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has revealed that the Management Committee Members of the Black Stars used him, Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari as a scapegoat after they failed to perform their duties in Rio.

Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were sacked from the camp of the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Muntari was reported to have slapped Mr Moses Armah Parker, who was a Management Committee Member of the Black Stars and destroyed gadgets worth $8,000.

Kwesi Appiah revealed that KP Boateng was also expelled from the camp of the team after using 'F' word on him.

Essien, who was part of the team but refused to play against Portugal in the final group game has rubbished the claims made the Black Stars Management Committee that they were the bad nuts in the camp of the team and influenced the local players.

"What the Ghana Football Association said after the World Cup was bullshit," he told Adom FM.

"Myself, KP Boateng and Sulley Muntari never did anything wrong but the Ghana Football Association and the Management Committee Members used as a scapegoat.

"We were the senior players at the senior players at the camp of the Black Stars in Brazil so why would we choose to do anything like that?

"With what has happened to Ghana Football, we know who was speaking the truth and personally, I need to tell my story because I know was innocent and the same us KP Boateng and Sulley Muntari," he added.

The four-time African champions were crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil after excelling in Germany and in South Africa respectively.