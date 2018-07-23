Kwadwo Asamoah Is Happy At Inter Milan - Agent Insists

Federico Pastorello, the representative of Kwadwo Asamoah says his client feels at home in new club Inter Milan.

The Ghana international joined the Nerrazzuri on a three-year deal as a free agent from Juventus last month.

Asamoah has already hit the ground running by featuring in their last two pre-season games against Lugano and Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg.

According to Federico Pastorello, his client feels much more a part of Luciano Spalletti's plans than he ever did under Max Allegri.

'Asa is very happy,' the agent told Tuttosport. 'Especially because at Inter they are making him feel more important than what happened at Juve.'

He made only 19 Serie A appearances for the Turin club last season.