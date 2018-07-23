Mesut Ozil 'Has Played Dirt For Years', Says Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has slammed Mesut Ozil following his decision to stop playing for Germany, saying "he's been playing dirt for years".

The Arsenal midfielder announced on Sunday he would "no longer be playing for Germany" after accusing German FA (DFB) officials of racism.

Ozil - who was born in Germany but has Turkish heritage - has been the subject of criticism in Germany after posing for a photograph with Turkish president Recep Erdogan before the World Cup.

Germany went on to exit the tournament at the group stage - with Ozil being dropped for the second game - and now Hoeness has launched a scathing attack on the 29-year-old.

The former West Germany international said: "I'm glad it is over. He's been playing dirt for years.

"He last won a tackle before the 2014 World Cup. And now he hides himself and his c*** performance behind this photo.

"His 35 million follower boys, who of course do not exist in the real world, think he has played excellently if he plays a cross to a man."

Hoeness also revealed that Bayern target Ozil - who has only been on the winning side twice in 17 matches against the German giants - whenever they play Arsenal.

"Whenever we played against Arsenal, we played over him, because we know he's the weak point", he said.