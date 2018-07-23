Appiah And Muntari Were My Best Teammates In Black Stars - Essien Reveals

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien has revealed that former captain of the senior national team the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah and Sulley Ali Muntari was his best playing mates during his time with the national team.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner enjoyed a successful 12 years of playing in the Black Stars with the duo.

And Essien who is one of the most successful players in the country has fond memories of playing alongside Appiah and Muntari.

“My best Playing mate in the national team during my time was Stephen Appiah and Sulley Muntari, Appiah was a unifier and through his effort saw the nation qualifying for our first ever world cup in 2006," Essien told Adom FM.

The energetic midfield kingpin scored nine goals in 58 appearances for the Black Stars and played in two World Cups for the Black Stars.