Yusif Basigi Satisfied With The Team's Preparations Ahead Of Spain Tour

Head Coach of the Black Princesses Yusif Basigi says he is happy with his side's preparations ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France next month.

According to the former Black Queens Coach, who was speaking after his side dismantled Army Ladies 7-0 in a friendly on Sunday, despite the big win the team has some "rough edges" to patch up.

In the team's last friendly ahead of their trip to Spain on Wednesday, defender Ernestina Abambila and Olivia Anokye both scored a brace before Rafia Alhassan, striker Sandra Owusu Ansah and Grace Acheampong each got a goal apiece.

"It was a very good natch but my focus was not on the scoreline, but I was rather interested in the performance of the players, the team tactics and whether it was working," he said after the game.

"Our opponents weren't just a walkover, Army Ladies played well and they were swinging passes here and there but our goalkeeper was never under threat and that tell you our defenders are doing well and we scored goals also indicating the attackers were at their best," he added.

"That said, it doesn't mean we do not have rough edges to sharpen so from now to Wednesday that we will be leaving, I will be able to sharpen the rough edges. We will definitely complete our preparations with the training tour in Spain and I'm very sure the girls are getting on well and we are okay," he concluded.

Ghana are in Group A together with host France, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Having been unable to progress past the group stages, the team has set a target of reaching the knockout phase of the competition.

The World Cup begins on August 5th with Ghana playing France in the opening game in Vannes.

