Rabiu Mohammed Re-Signs For Anzhi Makhachkala

Ghana international Rabiu Mohammed has rejoined Russian Premier League side Anzhi Makhachkala, bringing to an end his short spell with Nigerian Premier League side Kwara United.

Rabiu first signed for the Russian giants in 2016 but failed to make a single appearance for the side following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury.

A tweet posted by Anzhi already showed Rabiu in pre-season training with his teammates.

Мохаммед Рабиу подписал контракт с «Анжи» https://t.co/ee8blJyEm0

⚡️⚡️ Мохаммед Рабиу подписал контракт с «Анжи» ⚡️⚡️https://t.co/ee8blJyEm0







Сегодня ганский полузащитник поставил подпись в соглашении с клубом. Добро пожаловать в семью, Мохаммед! pic.twitter.com/FlPpcXRMQi — ФК «Анжи» (@fc_anji) July 21, 2018

The 28-year old returns to Russia where he previously featured for Kuban Krasnodar where he made over 50 appearances in all competitions.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder will now hope to breathe life into his career so he can be back in contention for selection for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 2009 Fifa Under-20 World Cup winner has played for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations as well as the Fifa World Cup (2014).

Fentuo Tahiru/citinewsroom.com/Ghana