Yaw Yeboah Signs Three-Year Deal With Numancia

Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah has joined Spanish Segunda side CD Numancia on a permanent 3-year deal, bringing to an end his 4-year association with Manchester City.

The former Ghana youth star joined the English giants from Right to Dream Academy in 2014 and spent time on loan at clubs in France, Netherlands and Spain.

The 21-year-old’s time in the Netherlands in 2017 proved the stand out as his performances for Eredivisie side FC Twente earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2018 world cup qualifier against Congo.

Yeboah spent the 2017/2018 season on loan at another Spanish side Real Oviedo and will now hope a more permanent home can catapult his career to greater heights.