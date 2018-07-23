Liverpool 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Pulisic Scores Twice Against Depleted Reds

Borussia Dortmund came from behind to defeat Liverpool in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the International Champions Cup.

Virgil van Dijk's first-half header had put Jurgen Klopp's side on course for a fourth win in five pre-season games.

However, Christian Pulisic levelled from a penalty and added a second before Jacob Bruun Larsen rounded off the scoring for the Germans.

The Reds were again without a number of key players after the World Cup.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Marko Grujic all watched from the side at the Bank of America stadium after only returning to training on Friday.

Georginio Wijnaldum was also absent because of illness.

Loris Karius, van Dijk and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho all started, although Klopp made wholesale changes at the interval, introducing the likes of James Milner and Naby Keita.

Defender Joel Matip came off early on with an injury and Klopp said: "It's not the same injury as he had before. It's another muscle - it looks like, hopefully, only a little tear.

"It is, of course, the most negative thing about the day. It's not cool. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more, but in this moment we only know that it was too painful for him to carry on."

Liverpool's world record goalkeeping signing Alisson was also unavailable for selection, and in his absence Karius contributed to Dortmund's final goal, diverting a Pulisic effort into the path of Bruun Larsen to complete the victory.

The Reds now face Manchester City on 26 July (01:05 BST) and Manchester United on 28 July (22:05 BST) in the pre-season tournament before returning to the UK.

The International Champions Cup involves 18 teams playing three games each, with matches staged across North America, Europe and in Singapore.