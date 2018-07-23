Latif Blessing Hints At USA Nationality Switch

Reportedly frustrated at a lack of call-ups for the Ghanaian national team, Los Angeles Football Club attacker Latif Blessing is hinting at the possibility of one day playing for the US national team.

In response to a picture posted on Instagram of a USA jersey with Blessing and No. 7 on the back, Blessing wrote “#DREAM” followed by three American flags, “heart emoji IS GOD.”

This isn’t the first time the 21-year-old, who was included in the provisional Ghanaian squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but wasn’t selected for the final 23-man roster, mentioned his desire to one day don that US jersey.

“I am ready to switch nationality and play for USA. I’m not focused on the Black Stars because I have done enough to merit an invite but to no avail,” Blessing told Happy FM in January.

“One man's poison is another man's food, so if I don't get chance to play for Ghana and USA offer me the opportunity, I will grasp it with my two hands.”

Of course, that is easier said than done. Blessing is through the first hurdle, obtaining his green card in Nov. 2017, but he would still need to obtain US citizenship, and then file the proper paperwork with FIFA to become eligible, a process that will take several more years to complete.

A year after scoring three goals in 25 league appearances for Sporting Kansas City, Blessing has blossomed under Bob Bradley with five goals in 19 appearances — 14 starts.