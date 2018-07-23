Hibs In Talks With Man City Over Thomas Agyepong

Scottish Premiership club Hibernian are in talks with Manchester City about signing pacy Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong, City Watch has learned.

The 21-year-old, who won his first full cap for Ghana in June 2017, spent the last two seasons on loan at Dutch partner club NAC Breda after previously being dispatched to FC Twente.

Agyepong, a lightning-fast winger who excels in one-on-one situations, impressed when given the chance at NAC but was hampered by injuries. He made 12 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, totalling 446 minutes.

Hibs are now in advanced talks to sign Agyepong, most likely on a loan deal although the full details are not yet known.

The Scottish club took Brandon Barker on loan from City last season with the young English winger making a good impression in his 22 league appearances.

Neil Lennon had hoped to re-sign Barker, but he is expected to join a different club, and City Watch understands Hull City are one of those with a serious interest in the 21-year-old Mancunian.

Instead, Hibs are poised to land Agyepong, a raw talent with good potential who joined Manchester City in 2015 from Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy.