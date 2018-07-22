Rabiu Mohammed Re-Signs For Russian Giants Anzhi Makhachkala After TWO-YEAR Injury Layoff

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has regained full fitness after a two-year injury layoff and re-signed a short-term deal with Russian giants Anzhi Makhachkala.

Mohammed penned a three-and-a-half year contract with Anzhi in 2016 but could not feature for the club because of his rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Russian Premier League side whilst injured, could not been able to play a game for the club.

He could not recover from an ankle injury which resulted in Anzhi tabling a proposal for the player to leave on mutual terms.

Mohammed has been part of the team's pre-season and could be regular when the campaign starts next Saturday.

Anzhi Makhachkala will travel to Ural for their opener.

