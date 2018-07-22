Jeffrey Schlupp Urges Zaha To Stay At Crystal Palace Amid Links To Liverpool And Dortmund

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has urged Ivorian forward Wilfred Zaha to stay at the Selhurst Park despite interest shown by top clubs including Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Ghanaian, finding a replacement for the Manchester United man if he leaves will be difficult. He believes Zaha, who was by far Palace's best player last season is 'irreplaceable'.

After an amazing season with the Eagles last season, Zaha has reportedly set his heart on playing Champions League football, consequently rejecting a new offer worth £125,000 a week from his current club.

Liverpool and German outfit Borussia Dortmund are said to be on the heels of the 25-year-old, while Everton, who just missed out on a European spot last campaign, have also shown interest.

"Wilf is Wilf and he's got the X-factor," Schlupp told Sky Sports on Saturday.

"[He's] irreplaceable.

"Every time he goes out there on the pitch, he does his bit and it's great to have him in the team."

Schlupp reveals despite the flying transfer rumours, the Abidjan-born is keeping a cool head in Palace's pre-season camp.

"He just wants to play football and go out there on the pitch and show everyone what he can do," Ghana international continued.

"And he does that pretty much every time he goes out there."

Zaha played for Palace between 2010 and 2013 before pursuing a troubled move to Manchester United.

After a tough time at Old Trafford, the winger made a return to the Eagles on loan in 2014, which was later made permanent.

Last term, he made 29 Premier League appearances - involving 28 starts - and scored nine times to help Roy Hodgson's outfit finish 11th on the table.

