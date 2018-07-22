Columbus Crew midfielder Edward Opoku Plays First MLS Match

Columbus Crew midfielder Edward Opoku made his MLS debut on Saturday in the 3-2 win over Orlando City SC.

He came on in the 68th minute to replace Niko Hansen and made 10 touches, four passes and had a shot on goal.

Opoku previously appeared in a 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round match against the Chicago Fire (June 6).

He also featured in an international friendly against Costan Rican side Deportivo Saprissa (July 3).

His countrymen Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful were in action.

