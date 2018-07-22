Bernard Tekpetey Set To Leave German Side Schalke

Ghana attacker Bernard Tekpetey is on the verge of leaving German top-flight side Schalke with eight clubs keen on him.

The 20-year-old has been given permission to negotiate with other clubs because of the anticipated lack of first team playing time with the Bundesliga side.

Agents close to Tekpetey have told Ghanasoccernet.com that, the player is negotiating with three clubs in Germany, one in Austria and four Eastern European sides.

He will have the chance to decide whether to move on loan or take a permanent but the terms must be approved by Schalke before they decide to release him.

The versatile player, who has been used in midfield in pre-season this term, was missing in the Schalke team when they defeated Essen 1-0 in a friendly on Friday.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco says they have permitted the player to talk to other clubs, knowing that he will have limited playing time because of the talents in the squad.

"We are torn. Especially in the offensive area we have a lot of staff. You just have to figure out exactly how many games Bernard would play for us," coach Domenico Tedesco:

Tekpetey is still under contract with the Royal Blues until 2020.

In August 2017, Tekpetey was lent to the Austrian first division club SCR Altach.

The loan was terminated prematurely in January 2018 - "consensual," it said at the time in the official statement released by both sides.

