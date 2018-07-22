Majeed Ashimeru Wins Swiss Super Cup With St Gallen

Majeed Ashimeru helped his side St Gallen to win on his Swiss Super League debut as the new campaign started on Saturday in their 2-1 success at FC Basel.

The talented youngster was in a three-man midfield Jordi Quintilla and Dereck Kutesa and lasted the entire duration.

Cedric Itten opened the scoring in the 54th minute but Jordi Quintilla scored an own goal in the 66th minute as he put the ball past his own goalkeeper to give the home side

On the 90th minute, Marco Aratore stole victory for St Gallen with a late strike.

Ashimeru is on a season-long loan move from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

