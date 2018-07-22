Andre Ayew Will Fit The Bill At English Premier League Returnees Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been urged to consider signing Andre Ayew from Swansea to boost their survival chances.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has targeted a top 10 finish and can do that if the Ghana international is brought to the Molineux.

Ayew can play anywhere along the front-line, and he plays with a certain type of penetrating drive.

He has tallied 24 goals and 13 assists in 97 combined appearances for both Swansea and West Ham since moving to England in 2013.

Ayew has been training with Championship side Swansea.

