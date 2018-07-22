Raphael Mensah Fails To Beat Puerto Rican Alberto Machado In WBA Title Fight

Ghana's Rafael Mensah failed in his bid to win the WBA super featherweight title, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision to Alberto Machado of Puerto Rico on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Mensah was caught by a powerful right hook of Machado which sent him to the canvas for the first time in his career but the Ghanaian got up and continued, however, Machado dominated throughout. All three ringside judges scored it 120-107 for Machado who improved to 20-0, 16 KOs and handed a first career defeat to Mensah to 31-1, 23 KOs

Heavy leather was being exchanged at the start of the first round. Near the end of the round, Machado landed a huge right hook that sent Mensah down. He was badly hurt, but the round was already over.

Mensah recovered by the start of the second round. He was still being outpunched by the bigger and stronger Machado. More dominance by Machado in the third, as Mensah had no answers to deal with the height and reach of the champion.

Machado was working him over in fourth as they traded punches on the inside. Near the end of the fourth, Mensah was once again badly and Machado hit him with a number of hard shots in the closing seconds.

At the start of the fifth, Machado went right after Mensah and was looking for the finish. Mensah took a lot of punishment in the round. The pace slowed down in the sixth, with Machado still in full control.

After a slow eight, Machado picked up the pace and began to unload with more hurtful punches in the ninth. In the tenth, Machado was basically picking his punches, while Mensah was defensive and not doing much.

More of the same in the tenth and eleventh, with Machado controlling the majority of the action from start to finish. Mensah did a little more work in the twelfth, which was mainly in part to Machado being tired.

Machado landed 234 of 780 (30%) total punches, and 170 of 392 (43%) of his power shots, compared to just 90 of 441 (20%) total punches from Mensah, and 59 of 277 (21%) power shots from the Ghanaian.

From Sammy Heywood Okine