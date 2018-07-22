Boxers Show Class At Azumah Nelson @ 60 Birthday Fight Night

Pride of Wisdom Boxing Gym, Patrick Ayi fought well to claimed a split decision win over former champion Abraham Osei Bonu to win the National super featherweight belt last Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra to climax the 60th birthday celebration of the living legend Professor Azumah Nelson.

One judge scored it 117-114 for Bonsu and the other two judges had it 113-117 and 115-117 for Ayi who had earlier promised to win in interviews by the media. Ayi who has been present in all the Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions showed his bravery and class as a potential world champion, and thanked the promoter and match maker for the opportunity to prove himself.

Sensational Sheriff Quaye also proved too strong for Benjamin Lamptey aka ‘Daddy Lumba’ by stopping the latter in round seven in their rematch on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena to win the vacant National lightweight belt.

The two boxers fought two years ago to open the Bukom Boxing Arena and Quaye won via a split decision but Lamptey since that fight has expressed his dissatisfaction over the outcome of the result.

Quaye controlled the first three rounds by working behind his stiff jabs. Lamptey warmed himself into the fight in round four – he landed right cross that took Quaye off balance.

In the fifth round, Quaye exerted a lot of energy by putting pressure on Lamptey, connecting swift combinations but Lamptey held on to end the round.

In the sixth round, Quaye began working the body of Lamptey as the Lumba failed to respond.

In round seven, Quaye went all gun blazing as he dropped Lamptey with a solid right hook. Lamptey failed to beat the referees count and the man in the middle brought the fight to an end.

“I know that i have what it takes to beat Benjamin Lamptey,”Quaye said after fight. “He said he was robbed in the first fight but i have proved to him that my first win wasn’t a fluke.”

“Now I’m ready to take on any boxer in my division. My target is the World title.”

For the National super featherweight final eliminator, Michael Ansah won a unanimous decision over Isaac Dowuona. The scorecard read: 99-93, 99-90 and 99-94.

Boxer cum Kickboxer, Stephen Abbey stopped Emmanuel Danso in round 6 in their light heavyweight contest.

Nigerian based in Ghana Wahab Olwasuen also had a round 6 stoppage win over Togo’s Moubi Sarouna in their super featherweight battle.

The Fight Night attracted a lot of boxing fans to the Boxing Arena, many of them coming there for the first time, and Professor Azumah Nelson also displayed his limousine.

By Sammy Heywood Okine