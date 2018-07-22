Boateng, Duncan Grab Braces For Sassuolo In Heavy Win Over Real Vicenza In Pre-Season Training Match

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng continued his magical form for US Sassuolo by scoring a brace in their 11-0 thumping of Real Vicenza in a pre-season training match on Saturday.

Boateng got off to a flying start to his Sassuolo career with a hat-trick in their 7-0 win over lower-tier side Wipptal last week.

The former AC Milan ace kept up with form in his second game as he grabbed a brace against Real Vicenza on Saturday.

Boateng was not the only Ghanaian to have registered his name on the score-sheet for the Neroverdi as Alfred Duncan also scored a brace during the first half of the match.

Unfortunately, both players could not add up to their strikes as Coach Roberto de Zerbi changed the whole team at halftime.

Claud Adjapong was part of the team that played the second 45 minutes.

