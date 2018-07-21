Hearts of Oak Will Cope Without Cobbinah - Noonan Assures Fans

Hearts of Oak managing director Mark Noonan insists the club will survive without star player Winful Cobbinah, calming concerns raised by a section of the supporters.

The 26-year-old midfielder has decided to continue his career in Albanian by joining top-flight side KF Tirana.

“We cannot dispute the fact that quality players are sold around the world and Hearts of Oak did a good business in selling Winful Cobbinah," Noonan told Joy sports.

"This is because the standard out there is much better than what we have here so it wasn't wrong that he left.

“However, replacing Cobbinah will not be a problem for Hearts. This is because we have two young players in the junior side who play just as he does and they will fill the void. We will survive without him,” he added.

Noonan also revealed that Hearts' multi-purpose training ground will be commissioned in August.

“The Pobiman project remains paramount to me and work has already begun. We will get it as quickly as we can," he said.

"The first team will start training at the facility in August after it is opened and I expect it to be fully completed by the end of this year,” he added.

Cobbinah was named Ghana FA Cup Player of the Year last season after helping Hearts to reach the final.