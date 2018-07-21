Albert Commey Apologises To Ayiah, Government Over 'Corrupt Institution' Outburst

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey has asked for forgiveness after branding the government as a corrupt institution that does not have the moral authority to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The government through the office of the Attorney General has gone to court seeking to dissolve the GFA after it was shown in a documentary on football corruption by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye Pi dubbed #Number 12 that some top officials of the association took a various amounts of monies to manipulate the games through their position.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Silver FM in the aftermath of Aduana Stars 2-1 win over Congolese giants AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup, Commey who is furious about how the Attorney General branded the whole association as a symbol of criminality and not fit for purpose, stated that he sees the statement by the Attorney General as an unfortunate comment, because not all the members of the association were caught in the documentary so to brand all of them as criminals is not a fair comment.

Mr Commey also accused former Black Starlets Management Chairman, Kwaku Ayiah of being in bed with government in their fight against the nation's football governing body.

He has however rendered an unqualified apology for the 'unfortunate' comments and alleged that some media persons are championing for his sacking from his position as head of Aduana Stars.

'I regret if my comments have hurt anybody,' Mr Commey told Moses Antwi Benefo on Happy FM's Weekend Sports.

'Some media persons are working for me to be sacked because they have lined up my replacement.'

'Kwaku Ayiah has spoken to me and I have planned meeting him to sort out the differences I made in the tape.

'Nana Dormaa-hene is a man who would not take any decision without consulting me.

'I'm not a man who would easily fall for any rhetoric by anybody.'

