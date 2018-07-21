Emmanuel Boateng Scores As Levante Lose To AFC Bournemouth In Pre-Season

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng netted for UD Levante in their 4-3 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in a pre-season training match on Friday evening.

Levante started the match on a stuttering note as goals from Emerson Hyndman and Jermain Defoe put the Cherries ahead after just twelve minutes of the match.

Spanish forward Marti Roger reduced the deficit before Emmanuel Boateng grabbed the equalizer with a fine finish in the 22nd minute.

Roger scored his second of the evening in the 34th minute but the lead did not last as Jack Simpson pulled the level for the English Premier League side in the dying embers of the first half.

Bournemouth won the match thanks to Lewis Cook's 85th-minute strike.

Boateng played full minutes of action for the Frogs.

