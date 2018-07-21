Cosmos Dauda Opens Account For Al-Faisaly In Testimonial Match

Cosmos Dauda opened his scoring account for Jordanian side Al-Faisaly on Friday in a testimonial match for legendary goalkeeper Lo'ai Al-Amaireh.

The former Hearts of Oak striker was calm inside the box as he dribbled past two defenders before slotting past the Al Wehdat goalkeeper.

Dauda managed to pull one back for Al-Faisaly who had gone down two-zero

Champions Al-Wehdat scored two quick goals in the 33rd and 35th minutes.

