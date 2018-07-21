Jonathan Mensah Wants Columbus Crew To Return To Winning Ways Against Orlando City

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah is seeking redemption in their Saturday's clash against Orlando City following their two-game winless streak in the Major League Soccer.

The Black and Gold lads are seeking to pick their first win in three matches following 4-0 and 2-0 away losses to LA Galaxy and New York City.

"We're putting in the work for the coming game," Mensah told his club's official website.

"We'll use last Saturday's [reversal] as a motivation. We're preparing very well for this team [Orlando].

"They've been through tough times also. We just have to go in with a tough mindset and win the game.

"We want to generally improve from the previous games, taking our chances when we get them, because [playing against] Orlando is going to be tough."

Currently fourth on the Eastern Conference table, Crew could draw near to third-placed New York Red Bulls with three points against Orlando.

"We just have to go in with the mindset to win the game at all cost," Mensah added.

"We just have to do our best.

"[Orlando] won their last game, so they're gonna have something to stand on to play.

"We are at home and we have to do anything we can to win the game."

Mensah has made 17 leagues appearances, involving 16 starts, so far for Crew this season.

