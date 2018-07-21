Denzeil Boadu Warms Bench For Borussia Dortmund In Victory Over Manchester City In ICC

English-born Ghanaian youngster Denzeil Adjei Boadu was an unused substitute for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the International Championship Cup on Friday night.

The 21-year-old joined the German giants from the Citizens last summer and went straight into the club's Dortmund II side on his debut season.

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has identified the attacking midfielder as a potential first-team squad member for the upcoming season and has included him in his squad for the pre-season.

Though Adjei could not feature against his former side he could play against Liverpool in The Yellow and Blacks other games.

Manchester City signed the talented midfielder in 2013 and played through the ranks at the Etihad until he left to join the Bundesliga side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com