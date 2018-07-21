Fireworks Expected At Azumah Nelson Fight Night – “The Battle”

The next edition of the Azumah Nelson fight Night which comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, July 21, 2018, promises to be an explosion as the ten boxers weighed for the big showdown to celebrate and honour Africa’s greatest boxer.

Living legend, Professor Azumah Nelson will be decorated by the World Boxing Council (WBC) with an award at the Fight Night also dubbed as ‘The Battle’ and to celebrate the 60th birthday of the greatest WBC Super Featherweight Champion of all-time.

First boxer to win a title at the boxing edifice, Sheriff Quaye had to step on the scales twice before making the weight – he first weighed 137Ibs but later weighted 135Ibs whiles his opponent Benjamin Lamptey weighed 13Ibs. They will be fighting for the National lightweight belt.

National Super Featherweight title, Abraham Osei Bonsu stood on the scale at 130Ibs and his opponent, Patrick Ayi aka ‘Alligator’ also weighed 130lbs. Michael Ansah scaled 133Ibs against Isaac Dowuona’s 132Ibs in the final eliminator National Super Featherweight title fight.

In an International Super Featherweight contest, Ghana-based Nigerian boxer Wahab Oluwasuen weighed at 131bs, while Togo’s Moubi Sarouna weighed 136Ibs. Emmanuel Danso who has been tipped to win his bout weighed 176Ibs while his opponent Stephen Abbey tipped the scales at the 172Ibs for the Heavyweight contest.

Experience matchmaker/trainer, Abdul Rasheed Williams aka ‘Believer’ indicated that Azumah Nelson’s desire is to help the development of boxing in the country.

He said, “This is the happiest day of my life because when it comes to profile, I’m the best matchmaker for the Professor. Professor (Azumah Nelson) loves boxing and wants to help every boxer, manager and Coach in Ghana, so come early to watch the fight.

Yaw Sakyi Afari, CEO of Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions said they have run out of VIP tickets but regular and popular tickets are on sale for 50 and 20 cedis respectively adding that, “this (fight night) is climaxing the 60th Birthday celebration of Professor Azumah Nelson, we are excited about Saturday night because a lot of things will happen, we have the big award by the WBC happening tomorrow.”

The Boxing Legend Azumah Nelson said he will ride in his much talked about limousine to the fight night. He once rode to a boxing show at Cape Coast during their festival and the crowd who came to see the vehicle was massive.

The Fight Night is sponsored by GeoDrill, AshFoam and Goil Ghana Ltd.